Periscope Capital Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,745 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.90% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter worth $698,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAO stock remained flat at $10.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,642. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

