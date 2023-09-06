Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 519,371 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,371 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 13.71% of RF Acquisition worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $274,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RFAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.