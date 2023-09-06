Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 339,899 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,899 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $19,211,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $8,611,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $8,610,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,851,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

