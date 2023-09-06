Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713,612 shares during the period. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I comprises about 0.7% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VHNA remained flat at $10.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

