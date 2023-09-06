Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PWOD opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 21.70%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth $238,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.