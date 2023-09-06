Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,325 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $7,448,000. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 120.7% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,103,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 603,340 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $4,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

