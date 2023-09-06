Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.33.

NUE opened at $170.24 on Friday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

