New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on New Relic

New Relic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,695 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in New Relic by 104.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 489,634 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 441,781 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $20,695,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.