National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.