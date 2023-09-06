National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

