National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.17

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $9.40. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 90,100 shares trading hands.
National Australia Bank Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
