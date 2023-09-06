National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.17

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $9.40. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 90,100 shares trading hands.

National Australia Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.