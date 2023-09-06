Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.97. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

