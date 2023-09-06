MML Investors Services LLC Sells 13,572 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $240.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,254. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

