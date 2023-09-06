MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,475 shares of company stock valued at $131,181. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.