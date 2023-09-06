Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $265.10 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $274.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,979 shares of company stock worth $21,903,170 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 720.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after buying an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.