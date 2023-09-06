Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825,725 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,612,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 3,267,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,013,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

