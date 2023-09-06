Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.65

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $8.42. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 60,900 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $63.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 866,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

