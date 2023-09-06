Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

