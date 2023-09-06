Macquarie Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Macquarie from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.37.

ZS traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.76. 3,531,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.84. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,115 shares of company stock worth $20,221,921. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

