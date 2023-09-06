Macquarie Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Macquarie from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.37.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.76. 3,531,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.84. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,115 shares of company stock worth $20,221,921. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

