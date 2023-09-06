Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 26th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,481. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$19.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$403,795.00. Corporate insiders own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

