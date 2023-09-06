LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.