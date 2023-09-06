Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.29. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1,188,700 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
