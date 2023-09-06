Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.29. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1,188,700 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 537,323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 118,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,647,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,232,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 871,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

