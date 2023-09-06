Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 160,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,019. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

