Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $15.11 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,481,000 after buying an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,087,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 181,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,514. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

