Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.51. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 70,800 shares traded.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

