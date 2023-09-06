Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.51. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 70,800 shares traded.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
