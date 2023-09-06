John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HEQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.