John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HEQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.