ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.12).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

ITV stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.89) on Wednesday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.22). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

