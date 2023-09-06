Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
INO opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.