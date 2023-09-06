Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

INO opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after buying an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,795,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 286,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

