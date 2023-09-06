InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 28.58%.
Insider Activity
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.