Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.96

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $28.98. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 405,400 shares changing hands.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $482.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

