Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 962,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,277. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.65%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

