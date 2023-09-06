Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Lowered by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. The stock had a trading volume of 370,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

