FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $146.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FirstService by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,151,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

