Euroseas Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Saturday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Euroseas Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 57.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

