Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DUK opened at $86.70 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

