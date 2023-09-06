Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.03% and a net margin of 71.90%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.79%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,039.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

