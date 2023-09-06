Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) vs. DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Critical Analysis

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

DSV A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DSV A/S pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Post pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.38 21.84 Deutsche Post $99.52 billion 0.61 $5.65 billion $4.20 11.75

This table compares DSV A/S and Deutsche Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than DSV A/S. Deutsche Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DSV A/S and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Deutsche Post 1 5 3 0 2.22

Deutsche Post has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.91%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 5.32% 20.75% 7.21%

Summary

Deutsche Post beats DSV A/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

