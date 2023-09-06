Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.38 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $8.77 or 0.00034094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $92.38 million and $2.77 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

