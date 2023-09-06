Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $209.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

