Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 5.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. 494,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,614. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.94 and a 12-month high of $177.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

