Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. 496,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.