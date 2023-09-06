Crewe Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 124.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.57. 188,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,945. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

