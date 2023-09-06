Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 489 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $127.48. 232,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

