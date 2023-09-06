CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.65. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 28,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

