Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Computer Task Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.48 million, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $633,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Computer Task Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

