Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 16,233 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Everi by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Everi by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everi

Everi Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.