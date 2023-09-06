Clear Street Markets LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in CME Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $204.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.65. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

