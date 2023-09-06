Clear Street Markets LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $244.28. 97,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day moving average of $238.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

