Clear Street Markets LLC Has $110,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.97. 93,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $273.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.