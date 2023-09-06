Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Get Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.