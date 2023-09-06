CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 672 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

